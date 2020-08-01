Rainfall 20% deficient in south-interior areas

Bengaluru

01 August 2020 23:53 IST

Monsoon to pick up this week

Districts in south-interior Karnataka (SIK) accustomed to heavy rainfall during the monsoon have seen a deficiency in the same, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru.

C.S. Patil from IMD, Bengaluru, said that districts such as Hassan, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga saw around 20% deficiency during June and July since the monsoon set in, while other districts received normal rainfall. As per the national data, Karnataka has overall received normal rainfall in June and July. According to data released on Friday, the IMD had said that the country had received 44.7 cm rainfall until July 30 as opposed to the historical normal of 44.3. The centre has also forecast that monsoon rains in August and September are likely to be more than anticipated - 104%.

This also applies to Karnataka, with SIK in particular being expected to recover from the deficiency, said Mr. Patil. “This week, rainfall in the Western Ghats and coastal areas will increase. The deficiency was because this year, the low pressure system didn't fall over Bay of Bengal. If wind speed increases, then there is good rainfall, but this year wind speed was not achieved. Interior Karnataka received good rainfall,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the IMD forecast up to August 3, rain or thundershowers are very likely at most places over coastal Karnataka, SIK and North Interior Karnataka.