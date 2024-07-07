ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rainbow-2024’ media fest at KUD

Published - July 07, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Belagavi

Seminar and Alumni association meet at Dharwad

The Hindu Bureau

Media fest ‘Rainbow-2024’, a two-day national seminar and KAVIPAVI convention, and Karnataka University journalism department alumni association meeting, will be held on Monday and Tuesday at Golden Jubilee Auditorium on the KUD campus in Dharwad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication will organise the programme. District in-charge Minister Santosh Lad will inaugurate the media fest on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Resourcepersons will deliver talks on ‘Challenges and opportunities in the media field in the era of AI’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior journalist Ravi Hegde will deliver the keynote address, while Subhash Hugar, Ramu Patil, Ravindra Bhat and others will speak.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Koppal University Vice-Chancellor B.K. Ravi and Bengaluru North University Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Vanalli will be guests of honour and KU V-C K.B. Gudasi will preside over the event.

Events like news reporting, anchoring, photography, and content writing and headline writing would be held for journalism students. MLA Aravind Bellad will speak at the valedictory on July 9 at 3 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US