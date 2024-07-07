GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Rainbow-2024’ media fest at KUD

Seminar and Alumni association meet at Dharwad

Published - July 07, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Media fest ‘Rainbow-2024’, a two-day national seminar and KAVIPAVI convention, and Karnataka University journalism department alumni association meeting, will be held on Monday and Tuesday at Golden Jubilee Auditorium on the KUD campus in Dharwad.

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication will organise the programme. District in-charge Minister Santosh Lad will inaugurate the media fest on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Resourcepersons will deliver talks on ‘Challenges and opportunities in the media field in the era of AI’.

Senior journalist Ravi Hegde will deliver the keynote address, while Subhash Hugar, Ramu Patil, Ravindra Bhat and others will speak.

Koppal University Vice-Chancellor B.K. Ravi and Bengaluru North University Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Vanalli will be guests of honour and KU V-C K.B. Gudasi will preside over the event.

Events like news reporting, anchoring, photography, and content writing and headline writing would be held for journalism students. MLA Aravind Bellad will speak at the valedictory on July 9 at 3 p.m.

