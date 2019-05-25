Rain wreaks havoc in Mysuru, many trees uprooted

Heavy rains that lashed Mysuru on Thursday evening wreaked havoc, throwing life out of gear as several trees were uprooted and electric poles collapsed disrupting power supply besides flooding of low-lying areas.

The rain, accompanied by gutsy winds, lightning and thunder, lashed for over two hours, flooding roads. Branches came crashing down at several places across the city, affecting traffic.

Mysuru witnessed its first hailstorm. People could be seen collecting hailstones. After sometime, heavy winds swept over the city, bringing down branches and uprooting trees.

Following the falling of branches on Jayalakshmi Vilas Road in Chamarajapruram, as many as five two-wheelers suffered damage. On this road alone, tree branches fell in more than five places. A couple of cars too are said to have been damaged in the havoc. The roof sheets of a house here were blown away in the winds.

Several areas in the city went without power since Thursday night and powermen from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) were on the task of restoring transmission lines since morning. Till Friday evening, power supply was not restored in some areas because of the heavy damage caused to the lines.

Traffic was affected on the busy New Kantharaj Urs Road on Thursday after a tree was uprooted near Akshaya Bhandar.

Last evening’s rain put the personnel of the CESC and the Mysuru City Corporation on their toes as they had the task of restoring supply and clearing fallen trees. Teams from the MCC across the city were clearing up trees fallen on the roads since Friday morning.

Using a newly-procured vehicle equipped with tools, the team began pruning trees that were likely to fall. The danger was lurking on many roads with many weak and dead tree branches precariously hanging on the road despite the MCC having carried out monsoon preparedness works for over a fortnight.

Sources in MCC said the teams had identified numerous perilously hanging branches and all of them would be pruned by this week with the help of the Forest Department.