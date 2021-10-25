Rain wreaks havoc in Mysuru; man washed away

MYSURU

25 October 2021 21:12 IST

Several areas flooded after Sunday’s downpour

Heavy rains continued to pound Mysuru after a brief lull. The downpour on Sunday evening left several houses flooded and a 60-year-old man was washed away in the strong current after accidentally falling into a storm-water drain.

The deceased has been identified as Chandre Gowda of Vinaya Marga in Siddharthanagar. He is said to have slipped into the overflowing storm-water drain close to his house and was swept away. His family members informed the authorities who made a futile bid to locate him. However, his body was fished out from the Karanji Lake on Monday.

The continuous rains have exposed the Mysuru City Corporation’s failure in cleaning up the clogged drains as the locals claimed that clogged drains were flooding their houses.

Encroachments of storm-water drains were hampering the smooth flow of rainwater, and the blocks were causing flooding.

Some localities such as Police Layout third stage near the Outer Ring Road were flooded with knee-deep water flowing on the roads, causing disruption in vehicle movement. The overflowing water from Thippayyana lake near the layout and the blockage of storm-water drains flooded the area. The same was the case at Bogadi, near the ORR junction, with rainwater flooding the road causing disruption in the movement of vehicles.

A small portion of the wall of Sri Pancha Gavi Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hills collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday night. The overflowing storm-water drain also flooded parts of Ananda Nagar, located next to the ring road. Several houses located in the low-lying areas of Udayagiri were flooded after the rains.