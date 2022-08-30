Rain wreaks havoc in Ballari, Vijayanagar districts

A portion of Prasanna Temple Mantap at Hampi collapses

Rain continued to lash Ballari and Vijayanagar districts for the fifth day on Tuesday throwing life out of gear in many parts and causing damage to 105 houses in the twin districts.

As per information available, 90 houses in Vijayanagar district and 15 houses in Ballari district have suffered damage in rain.

Harapanahalli, Kudligi and Huvina Hadagali taluks are the worst-hit with 27, 24 and 21 houses, respectively, suffering damage. They are followed by Hosapete with nine houses, Hagari Bommanahalli five and Kottur four in Vijayanagar district.

In Sandur taluk of Ballari district, 15 houses have suffered damage. Many houses in Hosapete and Harapanahalli taluks have been flooded with rainwater.

Continuous rainfall in the Tungabhadra catchment area has resulted in an increased inflow into the Tungabhadra Reservoir near Hosapete.

As the dam is full and with over one lakh cusecs of water being released into the river course, many monuments, including the Purandara Mantapa, the Chakrateertha, the bathing point and the old bridge built during the time of the Vijayanagar Empire, at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi are submerged in the floodwaters.

Road connectivity to Vijaya Vittala Temple in Hampi has been cut off as floodwaters are flowing over the bridge that connects the temple. A portion of the Prasanna Temple Mantap has collapsed due to continuous rain.

The Kampli-Gangavati Bridge again went under Tungabhadra waters cutting off road connectivity between the two towns. The Koppal and Vijayanagar district administrations declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday.