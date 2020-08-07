Rain wreaks havoc across Karnataka

Search operation for missing persons hindered by poor weather in Kodagu

Torrential rains has wreaked havoc across the State where major rivers are in spate even as search operations to trace five persons missing since Thursday following a major landslide in the Brahamagiri Hills in Kodagu, has been hampered.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with the local police have launched an operation a few kilometres down the area that was hit by the landslide almost 30 hours ago but rising water level and continuing rains was hindering their efforts. Officials in the district administration confirmed that the mission has not made much progress due to the bad weather in the area where the Cauvery was overflowing and has inundated vast swathe of land.

The Kodagu district administration has informed that there were 30 landslips of minor nature due to the continuing rainfall.

The highway connecting Madikeri with Mangaluru has been blocked at multiple places due to landslips and uprooted trees, and the local authorities were working on a war footing to clear the road.

People living in the hilly terrain identified as hazardous, will be evacuated and relocated to relief centres. About 20 families have already been shifted to a relief centre opened at Government Higher Primary School in Virajpet.

In Dharwad, the NDRF and fire and emergency service personnel have launched a search operation to trace an eight-year-old girl who was washed away in a stream after she slipped while crossing an inundated road in Ganjigatti village on Thursday.

Funds no constraint: Ashoka

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka who is in the rain-ravaged areas of Udupi district said funds were no constraint to take up relief works and the government has kept adequate funds with respective district administrations. The government has been preparing to face the disasters since a month, he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Padubidri beach in Udupi district that has been witnessing massive sea erosion on Friday, Mr. Ashoka said the government will facilitate construction of sea wall at Padubidri.

The Minister said the government was well-prepared to tackle the natural calamity and the focus was on 10 districts that were prone for rain-related havocs. “I have asked all district in-charge Ministers concerned to be stationed at their districts to monitor relief operations,” Mr. Ashoka said.

Inflow increased in major reservoirs

Consequent to copious rains in the catchment areas of the major rivers, the inflow into the reservoirs have increased and the outflow has been stepped up which is inundating the areas in the downstream of the dams. The inflow into the Basavasagar reservoir in Narayanapur in Hunsagi taluka of Yadgir district was 1,50,000 cusecs and the outflow was increased to 1,81,000 cusecs.

Officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Limited (KBJNL) said the water level in the reservoir stood at 491.00 meters against full reservoir level ( FRL ) of 492.25 meters. The downstream villagers of Basavasagar reservoir and Krishna river bank have been asked not to venture close to the river. In Chikkamagaluru the Tunga river is in spate and the overflowing river has inundated the Sringeri Sharada Peetha premises.

In the Cauvery basin south of the State, the inflow into the Kabini reservoir has increased to 45,612 cusecs and the outflow was stepped up to 66,000 cusecs due to heavy rains in the catchment area of the river in the Wayanad region of Kerala.