Rain wreaks havoc across Bengaluru

Low-lying areas such as HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, L.N. Pura and Bilekahalli saw roads flooded

Heavy rains across large parts of the city on Friday evening wreaked havoc on festivities and travel plans. Pockets of South and East Bengaluru saw heavy rains, while other parts witnessed moderate rains. In many areas, roads were waterlogged.

Low-lying areas such as HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, L.N. Pura and Bilekahalli saw roads flooded Friday evening. Some homes in these areas were also flooded. Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Cell forecasts “widespread light to moderate rains and at isolated places heavy rains associated with thunderstorm activity likely over BBMP area”. The Meteorological Department also forecast “few spells of rain/thundershowers” for the next 48 hours.

Chief Civic Commissioner Gaurav Gupta visited areas that suffered flooding and damage due to heavy rains that lashed the city Thursday night. He ordered officials to replace fixed gratings – which had caused reverse flow and flooding –with floating gratings at a stormwater drain near Chokkasandra Lake and demolition of a retention wall built by a BWSSB treatment plant across a SWD in ward 14, that had also caused flooding of the area. According to the BBMP, R.R. Nagar, West and Dasarahalli zones received heavy rainfall and suffered waterlogging and flooding in pockets.