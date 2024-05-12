ADVERTISEMENT

Rain: Woman dies and three others suffer injuries

Published - May 12, 2024 08:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Three people suffered injuries when a tree fell on a moving car near Karttimane in N.R. Pura taluk on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman pedestrian died and three others suffered injuries in two separate incidents of tree fall during rains coupled with high wind speed in N.R. Pura taluk on Sunday.

Savitha, 48, a resident of Melinapete in Koppa taluk, died during her visit to her farm at Kattinamane in N.R. Pura taluk. She died on the spot as a tree fell on her while she was returning from her farm on foot.

In another incident, also from the same place, a tree fell on a moving car, leaving three people injured. The injured have been shifted to the government hospital at Balehonnur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The local people informed N.R. Pura police about the incident. The injured were shifted to the hospital with the help of local people. Many parts of N.R. Pura, Mudigere, Koppa, and Chikkamagaluru taluks received moderate to heavy rains on Sunday afternoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US