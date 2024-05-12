Rain: Woman dies and three others suffer injuries

Shivamogga

A woman pedestrian died and three others suffered injuries in two separate incidents of tree fall during rains coupled with high wind speed in N.R. Pura taluk on Sunday.

Savitha, 48, a resident of Melinapete in Koppa taluk, died during her visit to her farm at Kattinamane in N.R. Pura taluk. She died on the spot as a tree fell on her while she was returning from her farm on foot.

In another incident, also from the same place, a tree fell on a moving car, leaving three people injured. The injured have been shifted to the government hospital at Balehonnur.

The local people informed N.R. Pura police about the incident. The injured were shifted to the hospital with the help of local people. Many parts of N.R. Pura, Mudigere, Koppa, and Chikkamagaluru taluks received moderate to heavy rains on Sunday afternoon.

