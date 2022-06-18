Rain victim hailed from Sagar taluk

June 18, 2022 19:34 IST

Mithun, 26, who was washed away in a stormwater drain in Bengaluru following heavy rains on Friday night, is a native of Adaranthe village in Sagar taluk. His parents and relatives were devastated after learning about the incident on Saturday.

His father Ashok Kumar and mother Manjula were in shock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mithun was staying in a rented house at K.R.Puram in Bengaluru. The compound wall of the house was built on the drain. Folowing heavy rains the wall collapsed, prompting the two-wheelers parked nearby to fall into the water.

Mithun fell into the drain as he attempted to take out a bike.

His uncle Krishnamurthy has blamed BBMP for the death of Mithun.