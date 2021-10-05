Rain triggers tree-fall, flooding

Hassan

05 October 2021 02:13 IST

Several parts of Hassan, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts received heavy rains on Sunday. There were incidents of trees falling on vehicles, traffic jams and flooding of roads in many places.

A huge tree fell on a moving car on M.G. Road in Hassan city. The passengers suffered minor injuries. Traffic was hit for over an hour. Power supply was also disrupted in surrounding areas. Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road, N.R. Circle, and other traffic joints in the heart of the city were flooded. The low-lying areas in Beeranahalli Kere locality and adjacent areas were also flooded on the day. Hassan district recorded an average of 8.7 mm of rainfall against the normal of 4.7 mm, as per KSNDMC reports.

The downpour hit the residents of Shivamogga city and other areas in the district. A tree fell on a two-wheeler and the power supply lines were also damaged in Joseph Nagar. Shivamogga district recorded 17.2 mm of rainfall on the day, against the normal of 8.3 mm.

Parts of Kadur, Chikkamagaluru uand N.R. Pura taluks received rains on the day. The district recorded an average of 14.8 mm of rainfall against the normal of 6.4 mm.