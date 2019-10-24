Rain subsides; water release from dams reduces

Fear of more floods seemed to abate with rain subsiding across Maharashtra and north Karnataka on Wednesday.
Water release from Maharashtra into the Krishna and its tributaries reduced to the rate of 92,324 cusecs on Wednesday. It was at the rate of nearly 1.1 lakh cusecs on Tuesday. Water flowing into the Almatti reservoir on Thursday morning could be at the rate of around 1.17 lakh cusecs, say officers. It was at the rate of 1.3 lakh cusecs on Tuesday. This the expected to bring down the fear of floods.
