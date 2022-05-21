Rain subsides in NK districts, situation returning to normality

The situation in the rain-affected districts of Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka region is slowly returning to normality with no fresh cases of rain damage being reported on Saturday.

The situation in the rain-affected districts of Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka region is slowly returning to normality with no fresh cases of rain damage being reported on Saturday.

The situation in the rain-affected districts of Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka region is slowly returning to normality with no fresh cases of rain damage being reported on Saturday.

In most parts of both the regions, it did not rain much but it remained cloudy throughout the day.

In Dharwad, district in-charge Minister Halappa Achar and Handloom and Textiles Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa visited the rain-hit villages and areas and took stock of the situation.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi after his visit to rain-affected places in Old Hubballi and other localities, Mr. Achar said that no widespread damage had been caused in Dharwad district due to the rains. But survey in the affected places had already begun in various taluks, he said.

At Kadadalli in Navalgund taluk, where a youth was stranded following spate in Benni Halla (stream), Mr. Munenakoppa oversaw a rescue operation carried out jointly by the police and the Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

The youth, Madan, a native of Nellore, was stranded for the last two days due to the overflowing stream. The youth, who had crossed the stream two days ago, was seen by villagers on Saturday and soon local leaders alerted the Minister who, in turn, rushed to the village.

A rescue boat was used to bring back the youth. As he was suffering from exhaustion, he was immediately shifted to the Navalgund government hospital.

It was cloudy throughout the day in Yadgir district it received scanty rainfall from Friday night onwards. A cow was killed in lightning strike in Aralahalli village in Shorapur taluk.

According to officials, 21 mm of rain was recorded in Hattikuni village, 16 mm in Konkal, 15 mm in Gurmitkal, 12 mm in Dornhalli, and 7 mm was recorded in Yadgir taluk. The district administration has instructed the Revenue officers to conduct survey on rain damages.

Meanwhile, farmers have begun farm activities as the district has already received sufficient rains. The district has set the sowing target of 3.9 lakh hectares for the kharif season.

In Kalaburagi district, horticultural crops, including bananas, chillis, and onions, suffered loss in Chincholi and Aland taluks. As many as 4,000 banana plantations on six acres of land in Anwar village, and soya and turmeric on 15 acres of land in Kallur village in Chincholi taluk were reportedly damaged.

Standing crops on 60 acres of land were damaged in Aland taluk. The district recorded 11mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Aland taluk recorded the highest of 38 mm followed by Sedam taluk with 27 mm, and Chittapur with 26 mm. Khajuri village in Aland taluk recorded 48 mm rainfall, and in Pattan village and Sedam town it was 45mm and 41mm respectively.