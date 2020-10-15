Karnataka

Rain subsides in Belagavi; damage seen elsewhere

Though rainfall subsided in Belagavi district, there were a few reports of damage in Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts. A low-lying bridge in Hadaginal village in Vijayapura district was submerged in rainwater. Connection to seven villages was cut off due to this, officers said.

In Devara Hipparagi in Vijayapura district, a farmer Janesab Hebbal complained to the officials that 15 of his sheep were washed away in a stream that was overflowing due to rain.

Farmers in Muddebihal and Talikoti complained to officers that there was large scale damage to their crops.

Farmers in Hukkeri and Ramdurg in Belagavi district also complained of damage to crops.

