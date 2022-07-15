Rain relents in Yadgir district

The residents of Yadgir district had a respite on Friday after incessant rains that lashed the district for a couple of days subsided. However, due to continued rains in the catchment area, the inflow into the Basava Sagar Reservoir at Narayanpur village in Hunsagi taluk of the district has remained the same.

According to official sources from Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Limited (KBJNL), the inflow into the reservoir was 1.35 lakh cusecs and outflow from the reservoir stood at 1.33 lakh cusecs at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the district administration has sounded high alert in the downstream villages of the rivers. Police personnel have been deployed at strategic points. At Kollur bridge in Shahpur taluk, the flood water almost touched the bridge.

As per officials, the bridge will submerge if 2.8 lakh cusecs of water is released from the reservoir and the road connectivity between Raichur and Kalaburagi will be disconnected.