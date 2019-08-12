Rain recedes in Hassan but some areas still inundated

Rains receded in parts of Hassan on Sunday. However, many parts of Ramanathapura in Arkalgud taluk, Sakleshpur and Holenarasipur towns remained inundated.

The inflow into Hemavati reservoir had dropped by a rate of nearly 25,000 cusecs. By noon on the day the inflow was at the rate of 77,500 cusecs, while the previous night it was above 1,05,000 cusecs. As the water level was close to the maximum, authorities kept the outflow in tune with the inflow. As much as 72,500 cusecs of water was released.

Many parts in Arkalgud, Holenarasipur and Channarayapatna taluk were flooded. Road connectivity between Channarayapatna and Holenarasipur was cut off. More than 200 houses were flooded in Holenarasipur town. Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna and taluk officers went around villages affected by floods and asked those affected to shift to safer places on Saturday night. He and other leaders of the JD(S) offered Bagina to Hemavati, which is in spate.

The Hassan district administration has made arrangements for food kits for the affected. The CFTRI in Mysuru had sent food material comprising chapati, chutney, rusk and milk products sufficient for 5,000 people. Similarly, Hassan Milk Union provided 10,000 tetrapacks of milk. The Food and Civil Supplies Department has prepared 5,000 kits. Each kit includes 10 kg of rice, 1 kg of edible oil, sugar, salt and 5 litres of kerosene. “We are distributing food kits to those who have been evacuated from flood-hit areas”, said Akram Pasha, DC, Hassan.

The district administration has set up a centre at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hassan town to receive relief material. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The public can contribute new clothes, bedsheets, blankets, soaps, mosquito nets and food items with a long shelf-life.

The DC also stated that nobody was authorised to raise funds for relief works on behalf of the administration.