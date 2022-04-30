Rain provides temporary reprieve from searing heat in Mysuru

Mysuru district received 19.7 mm of rainfall against a normal of 3.6 mm during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on April 30

Mysuru received above normal rains in April 2022, which has helped reduce the temperature. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Mysuru and surrounding regions on April 29 night and the early hours of April 30, providing temporary relief from the searing heat.

The maximum temperature during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on April 30 was 37.6 degree Celsius, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). This was in continuation of a trend that began a week ago, but there was cloud build-up late in the evening and it began to pour by night.

Moderate to heavy rains accompanied by gale uprooted trees and electricity poles on April 29 night throwing normal life out of gear in Mysuru.

Many areas of the city went without power throughout the night. Power was restored by late April 30 afternoon. Traffic was also affected on the Mysuru-T. Narsipura road for some time as uprooted trees and poles were blocking the highway. Two electricity poles fell on a house near Siddalingapura, and power was disconnected immediately to prevent any untoward incident.

A giant tree fell near a fuel station in Megalapura and disrupted traffic between Mysuru and T. Narsipura. Trees and branches were reported to have collapsed in Gourishankarnagar, Kuvempunagar M Block, near RTTC compound in T.K. Layout, Nivedita Nagar, Bannimantap, Kesare, Shivaji Road, Munishwarnagar, and J.P. Nagar.

Hosakote in T. Narsipur taluk received 71.5 mm of rainfall, which was the highest in Karnataka, followed by Thumnerale in Nanjangud taluk, which received 65 mm. Kurihundi, also in Nanjangud taluk, received 62.5 mm of rainfall. These regions received the highest quantum of rainfall in Karnataka during the last 24 hours, according to KSNDMC.

The district as a whole received 19.7 mm of rainfall against a normal of 3.6 mm during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on April 30.

Mysuru district was followed by Kodagu, which received 12.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 4 mm, while Mandya received 7 mm against a normal of 2.5 mm, Hassan received 5.2 mm, and Chamarajanagar district recorded 3.8 mm.

The light to moderate rains during the last 48 hours provided temporary relief against the rising mercury level across south Karnataka.

The cumulative rainfall for Mysuru district for the period April 1 to 30 was 71.5 mm, which was 8% above normal, while Chamarajanagar has received 77.6 mm, and Kodagu 109 mm. The rainfall in the other districts of south interior Karnataka region were Mandya (66.66 mm), Hassan (69.1 mm), Chikkamagaluru (86.1 mm) and Shivamoga (77.76 mm).

The last 7 days were particularly scorching in Mysuru and the maximum temperature hovered between 35 degree C and 37 degree C after nearly 3 weeks of tolerable weather.

An agro advisory bulletin issued by Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa of Indian Meteorological Department stated that the maximum temperature for Mysuru will hover between 35 degree C and 36 degree C, and has forecast light to moderate rains between April 30 and May 4 in the region.