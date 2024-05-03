Rain provides temporary reprieve from heat in Mysuru, wreaks damage

May 03, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

Heavy rains accompanied by gale lashed vast parts of Mysuru and surrounding districts on Friday evening providing a temporary reprieve from the scorching heat that was searing the region. But it also brought in its wake damage as there were reports of trees, electricity and telephone poles being uprooted.

As a result, power supply was disrupted and the CESC helpline was flooded with calls for assistance to restore power. Initial reports of damage was reported mainly from Saraswathipuram, Nazarbad, Bogadi Road, Manadavadi Road, J.P. Nagar, Siddartha Layout etc., where scores of trees were found uprooted or the branches had crashed hanging precariously from the main stem.

This was the first significantly heavy rain of the year and lasted about 30 minutes which reduced the ambient temperature considerably. Though Mysuru had received its first spell of rain in more than 90 days a fortnight ago, it lasted under 10 minutes following which the subsequent days saw the temperature rise up to 40 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had also issued an Orange alert on Thursday and cautioned people of heatwave in the region and the alert was valid till Saturday. But private weather channels had indicated that atmospheric conditions were favorable for a rain spell that could reduce the maximum temperature by a few degrees. Even the IMD had forecast that the temperature in the region was set to drop by 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius by May 6 or 7.

The rains on Friday evening took people off guard as there were no trace of signs of a cloud build-up. It was like any other day with humid conditions and temperature was well above 36 degrees Celsius but by 4.30 p.m. there was a cloud build-up followed by rumbling thunder. The skies opened up, visibility was near-zero, and vehicles had to switch on the head lights. People scrambled for cover and took shelter in offices, hotels, shops, and similar places.

There were reports of hail stones accompanying rains in many parts of the region but the rains subsided by 5.15 p.m. and visibility also increased substantially.

Incidentally, parts of Chamarajanagar had received rains on Thursday including Shivapura, Hundipura, Kannegala in Gundlupet taluk.

