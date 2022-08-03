Karnataka

Rain misery continues in Hassan district

Special Correspondent Hassan: August 03, 2022 19:51 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 19:51 IST

Heavy rains continued in parts of Channarayapatna, Hassan, Arkalgud and Arsikere taluks on Tuesday night, leaving vast areas inundated and roads damaged.

The district registered an average of 33 mm of rainfall in 24 hours before 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, while the normal expected on the day was 8 mm. Kowshika in Hassan taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 124.5 mm in the district. The low-lying areas in the city were flooded, causing difficulty for motorists. Rainwater entered houses in Pension Mohalla, Mehaboob Nagar and adjacent localities in the city.

In the last three days, Arkalgud taluk recorded 87.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 13.7 mm. Villages near Ramanathapura and Rudrapatna were badly hit. The tanks at Dummi and Mallapura breached causing floods in the neighbouring areas.

A house at Bekka in Channarayaptna taluk was surrounded by water after a tank overflowed in the village. The staff members of Fire and Emergency Services rescued the mother and baby stuck in the house on Wednesday.

Minister for Excise K.Gopalaiah, who is also the Minister in charge of Hassan district, visited the rain-hit areas in Channarayapatna taluk. He told the media that the officers had been instructed to take immediate measures necessary for the relief of people hit by rains. The officers had been directed to assess the loss caused due to rains and submit actual reports.

Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner R.Girish, ZP CEO Kantaraju and others accompanied the Minister during the visit.

