Rain may help ease water scarcity in Mysuru as 113 villages go dry

May 02, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

If there is no rain in the next few days, as many 113 villages will face drinking water scarcity in Mysuru district. Already, 26 affected villages were being supplied water from private borewells. Because of the ongoing measures, the drinking water situation has been addressed, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss the drinking water situation and the measures to be taken to address the problems, he said there is a forecast of rain in the coming days. However, in case of no rain, some villages may face drinking water problems. As a precautionary measure, the private borewells have been identified for sourcing water in case of a problem in the days ahead. The officers must take all necessary steps for addressing the problems and ensuring supply to the affected villages, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officers to prepare a list of lakes and the lakes that needed desiltation since lakes play a key role in addressing water problems during drought.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the officers to prepare a list of lakes that had been encroached upon. In case of no encroachment after a survey, the officers must check whether the lakes had been fenced and whether any other measures were taken for safeguarding the lakes from getting encroached.

He said the excavated mud during desilting of lakes can be made use by the farmers.

Dr. Rajendra also asked the taluk-level officers to hold meetings with farmer leaders on the drinking water situation whether the taluks were facing a fodder crisis, and whether there was a need for establishing shelters for cattle. All these measures can be taken accordingly, after consulting the local community.

The Deputy Commissioner told the officers to take strict measures against those who drill borewells without any permission from the competent authorities. The drilling of borewells without permission has been on the rise and such acts need to be dealt legally. Also, the failed and defunct borewells need to be covered to avert any untoward incidents.

In view of reports of cholera, the officers must ensure whether the water is fit for drinking or whether it is contaminated. Water samples need to be tested, he advised.

Dr. Rajendra said there is a forecast of rain this month and steps must be taken to ensure fodder and water supplies to livestock until the onset of rains.

He also told the officers to take steps for making available potable drinking water in markets and other places where people turn up in large numbers during summer. This will prevent issues of water scarcity for tourists and the public.

In view of a heat wave, the deputy commissioner advised the people to drink water and remain on fluid diets. They have been asked to wear cotton clothes for a respite from the heat.

The public in the district have been asked to call the control room 1077 in case of any water crisis and grievances.

