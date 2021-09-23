Rain loss put at ₹27.10 crore in Yadgir district

YADGIR

23 September 2021 19:36 IST

Yadgir district has suffered a loss of ₹27.10 crore due to heavy rain that lashed the district from September 20 onwards, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said.

She was talking to The Hindu on Thursday.

She said that the loss due to rain was put at ₹27.10 crore as the district received heavy rain for a couple of days.

As many as 164 houses have been partially damaged. And, of them, 107 are in Hunsagi followed by eight in Surpur, 19 in Wadagera, 27 in Shahapur and three houses in Yadgir. Rainwater entered into 67 houses causing damage to essential commodities. “The total loss in house collapse incidents was estimated at ₹32.80 lakh,” she added.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that agriculture crops in 482 hectares and horticulture crops in 5.60 hectares have been destroyed and for this, the loss of crops was estimated at ₹4.37 crore.

Apart from this, 59.95 km of road have been damaged and the loss has been estimated at ₹19.51 crore. As many as eight bridges have been damaged causing a loss of ₹2.70 crore. A loss of ₹16.14 lakh has been estimated as 10 electricity transformers and 69 poles have been damaged.

Although heavy rain did not cause any harm to human lives, three livestock were killed causing a loss of ₹1.12 lakh, Dr. Ragapriya said and added that the general public can dial Ph: 08473-253800 for any emergency or help.