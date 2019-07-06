Rain lashes parts of Chikkamagaluru, Hassan

Many parts of Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts received moderate to heavy rain over the last two days. A number estates in Mudigere taluk were inundated because of the continuous downpour.

The State’s highest rainfall of 157 mm in 24 hours before 8.30 a.m. on Friday was recorded at Banakal in Mudigere taluk. The people of Mudigere and Koppa taluks received heavy rainfall throughout the night on Thursday. The places where heavy rainfall were reported included Nandipura, Phalguni, B. Hosahalli, Taruve, Bidarahalli, Bettagere, Kottigehara in Mudigere taluk, Kammaradi and several other parts in Koppa taluk.

Similarly, many villages in Sakleshpur and Alur taluks in Hassan district received heavy rain over the last two days. Hettur village recorded 68 mm of rainfall on Thursday. The normal life has been badly hit in both the districts. Following rainfall in the catchment area, the inflow into the Hemavati reservoir has increased. In the last 24 hours, the total inflow into the reservoir at Gorur was at the rate of 3,688 cusecs. However, the total quantity of water in the reservoir is less compared to the water available in the reservoir last year on this day.

As on Friday morning, the water level stood at 2,869.15 ft against the full reservoir level of 2,922 ft. However, last year on this day, the level stood at 2,907 ft. The live storage last year was 23.58 tmcft, while this year it is 4.89 tmcft.

Holiday for schools

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham has declared holiday for schools and PU colleges in Mudigere taluk on Saturday, in view of heavy downpour in the taluk.