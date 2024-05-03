Rain lashes city for second consecutive day

May 03, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bringing relief and joy in a punishing summer season, Bengaluru received rain for the second consecutive day on Friday which also brought down the soaring summer temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the city recorded thunderstorms with rain and strong gusty wind between 2.35 p.m. and 3.20 p.m.

The IMD observation data recorded at 5.30 p.m. stated that the Bengaluru City station received 17.2 mm rainfall, while Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and HAL Airport recorded trace and 0.3 mm rainfall, respectively. It added that Electronics City received 9 mm rainfall.

IMD Bengaluru Director N. Puviarasan said that most parts of the city received rainfall, which resulted in a slight dip in the temperature. “The minimum temperature had fallen down to 24.8° C and the maximum temperature recorded in Bengaluru city was 37 ° C,” Mr. Puviarasan said.

On Friday, Bengaluru City station recorded a maximum and minimum of 37 ° C and 26.4° C. The maximum temperature at KIA was 37.5° C and the minimum was 27° C. The HAL Airport recorded a maximum and minimum of 36.6° C and 24.8° C.

In contrast, the IMD observation data recorded at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday stated that the three stations — Bengaluru City, Kempegowda International Airport, and HAL airport — had a maximum of 38.2° C, 39.1° C and 38.2° C, respectively, while the minimum recorded temperature was 25.5° C, 26.3° C and 25° C, respectively.

The relative humidity was 89% at Bengaluru city, 68% at KIA and 80% at HAL airport on Friday.

According to the forecast issued at 6 p.m. for Bengaluru city and the neighbourhood for the next 12 hours, there would be generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur towards evening and night.

While the forecast for the next 36 hours is partly cloudy sky, maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 38° C and 25° C, respectively.

“There would be rain in some districts of south interior Karnataka on May 4. After that, dry weather is expected to prevail and from May 7 onwards, we expect some rain,” Mr. Puviarasan said.

