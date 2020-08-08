Rain intensity subsides in North Karnataka

With rain intensity decreasing in the neighbouring Maharashtra consequently reducing the inflow to Krishna river, there was some relief for the people of North Karnataka on Saturday as the water level in the rivers and streams started subsiding.

Maharashtra reduced the release of water into the Krishna and its tributaries stood at 1.8 lakh cusecs by Saturday evening. Officials managed the water levels in the Krishna by increasing the outflow from the Almatti dam to 2.2 lakh cusecs.

Farmlands on the banks of Benni Halla in Dharwad district and Tuppari Halla and Varada river in Haveri distric are inundated, damaging the crops. At Ganjigatti in Dharwad district, the body of the eight-year-old girl who was washed away in a stream was recovered after two days.

And in Kalaburagi district according to initial reports, crops in 3.86% of the total sowing area have been damaged.

In Bantwal

The swollen Netravathi has inundated low-lying areas in Bantwal town even as rain continued to pound the coastal districts and ghat regions on Saturday.

The taluk administration shifted people residing in low-lying areas of Bantwal to safe places. The river was flowing above the danger level of 8.5 m in Bantwal, having reached beyond 9 m.