Rain in Malnad districts

Many parts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan district received light to moderate rainfall on Monday. The climate remained cloudy through the day in most places. The inflow into reservoir has been on the rise and vehicular movement was affected in several places as roads are inundated and bridges submerged.

The movement of vehicles between Kalasa and Horanadu in Chikkamagaluru district was affected as Hebbale bridge was submerged. Tunga dam at Gajanur was full with the increase in the inflow. The crest gates were opened to release 17,000 cusecs of water. The inflow increased as it was raining heavily in the catchment area of Sringeri, Thirthahalli, and other parts.

In the 24 hours before Monday morning, Shivamogga district received an average of 48.3 mm of rainfall. The district receives a normal of 764.9 mm of rainfall in July month. So far, 98 mm has been recorded.

Following is the rainfall recorded in taluks of the district. Shivamogga – 21.7 mm, Bhadravathi – 13.7 mm, Thirthahalli – 48.9 mm, Sagar – 85.6 mm, Shikaripur – 19.4mm, Sorab – 35.2 mm, and Hosanagar – 64.3 mm.

Chikkamagaluru district received 40.8 mm of rainfall and Hassan recorded 9.8 mm of rainfall.