July 26, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

A 62-year-old woman died after a wall in her house collapsed due to heavy rains, at Dodda Metikurke village in Arsikere taluk of Hassan, in Karnataka, on July 25 night.

Gowramma and her family members had been residing in the house for the last two months.

Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda and Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama visited the home of the deceased on July 26 morning, and handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family.