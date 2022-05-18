Karnataka

Rain in Karnataka: Holiday for schools in Hassan

Hirisave tank in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka is overflowing following overnight rain, on May 18, 2022.
The Hindu Bureau Hassan May 18, 2022 10:15 IST
Updated: May 18, 2022 14:53 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish declared a holiday for schools (up to class 10) on May 18 in view of heavy rains in the district. However, the 2nd PU examination will be held as per schedule.

The DC said as there had been a warning of heavy rains up to 2 pm, schools would remain closed on the day.

It has been raining heavily in several parts of Hassan since May 17 night. Many roads are inundated and low-lying areas are flooded.

