Rain helps Kalaburagi farmers take up agricultural activities

KALABURAGI

03 June 2021 23:53 IST

The widespread pre-monsoon rain in the last 24 hours across Kalaburagi district has given farmers the boost to take up agricultural activities. The farmers in the district had completed pre-sowing operations and were waiting for the rain to commence sowing kharif crops.

The district received 19.4 mm average rainfall as against the normal 5.8mm between June 1 and June 3. Kalagi taluk recorded the highest average rainfall of 40 mm against the normal 4mm rainfall, followed by Jewargi and Afzalpur taluk with an average rainfall of 25 mm each against the normal rainfall of 6mm and 9mm respectively.

Chincholi and Yaddrami taluks recorded an average rainfall of 21 mm against the normal rainfall of 7mm. The rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours in the district is 13.3 mm against the normal 2.1mm.

The Agriculture Department has set a sowing target on 7.55 lakh hectares of land in the district for the 2021-22 kharif seasons.

The sowing area of cereals will be 17,280 hectares and that of pulses will be 6,12,250 hectares. The sowing target of oilseeds is 39,400 hectares.

The sowing target of red gram has been increased from last year’s 5.30 lakh hectares to 5.32 lakh hectares area. The sowing area for black gram is 29,800 hectares and that of green gram is 49,000 hectares.

The sowing target for oilseeds is 39,400 hectares and the sowing area for cotton has remained the same with 52,000 hectares.