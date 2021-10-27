Rain havoc: Protest seeking relief

MYSURU

27 October 2021 19:05 IST

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar on Wednesday demanded immediate release of compensation to those who suffered losses following flooding of their homes during the devastation caused by the recent rains.

Alleging that the Mysuru City Corporation failed to make proper preparations for tackling rain damage, Congress workers and the supporters of Mr. Somashekar from K.R. constituency staged a demonstration outside the office of MCC.

Raising slogans against the MCC and its officials, the protestors demanded that the MCC put in additional men and machinery for ensuring uninterrupted flow of rainwater, clearing the clogged drains besides carrying out de-siltation of the stormwater drains for easing inundation.

The losses suffered by the residents due to flooding of their neighbourhoods, especially in K.R. constituency, should be borne by the MCC, releasing relief to the affected persons, they demanded.

The former MLA sought immediate repairs of roads in K.R. constituency where potholes are posing risks to motorists.