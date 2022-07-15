Rain havoc: Officials directed to take steps to build houses for affected people

Chief Minister holds videoconference with deputy commissioners of flood-hit districts

The State government on Friday announced compensation of ₹10,000 for those who have lost their dwellings and directed the district administration to take steps to construct houses for the rain-affected people. It also issued orders for release of ₹500 crore to restore infrastructure.

The decision came after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a videoconference with deputy commissioners of flood-affected districts to review the rescue and relief work. “Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, schools, anganwadis, electricity poles and primary health centres, among others, have been damaged. The infrastructure has to be restored as early as possible and ₹500 crore has to be released for the purpose,” the Chief Minister told Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) I.S.N. Prasad in a letter on Friday.

The meeting with the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of 22 districts comes after the Chief Minister’s visit to Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi district where rains had brought misery to the people. Officials have been asked to be prepared for rescue and relief operations based on the weather forecast for the next five to six days, and it was insisted that precautions be taken in landslip-prone areas.

Emphasising that the relief work be swift and transparent, the Chief Minister also directed officials to restore roads, bridges, and power lines on priority and maintain coordination with various departments. Officials have been directed to conduct proper survey of losses. Farmers should be paid the input subsidy within a month after ascertaining the loss.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to maintain contact with Water Resources Department officials in Maharashtra on the water levels in Koyna dam and issue early warning to villagers in case of water discharge from reservoirs.

Among the other directions to the officials was the setting up of a task force at gram panchayat level for relief work. The Chief Minister directed the distribution of ration kits to those who have taken shelter at the houses of their relatives.