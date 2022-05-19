Rain havoc in Shivamogga

Heavy rains that lashed Shivamogga district on Thursday left many residential localities flooded and agricultural lands inundated. Many people were stuck in heavy rains, forcing the Fire and Emergency Services staff members to rush to the spot to rescue them.

The city and many parts of the district received heavy downpours. Residents of RML Extension, Sharavathi Nagar, Gopala and adjoining localities were the worst hit. Their houses had turned into pools with rainwater everywhere. The Fire and Emergency Services staff rescued many people with the help of ropes and shifted them to safer places.

Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. visited the rain-hit areas nd reviewed the safety measures taken by the government agencies. He suggested the officers clear the waterways so that rainwater could reach the drains. A care centre with the capacity to accommodate 250 people had been set up in the city.

Mr.Selvamani informed the media that 17 houses were damaged partially due to heavy rains and agriculture crops were hit in 1,085 ha and horticulture crops grown in 123 ha were damaged. He had also instructed officers of the Revenue Department to conduct an assessment of loss and submit a report within a couple of days. He held a video conference with taluk-level officers and gave them instructions on handling the situation.

Power cut

MESCOM officials have interrupted the power supply in some areas flooded due to rains, for safety reasons. The areas to be affected are Shanthamma Layout, Vidyanagar, Devangi Ratnakara Layout, Taralabalu Guru Bhavan, Thavarechatnahalli area, Old Mandli area, K.R.Puram, Balegundi Sadhana, Sababhavana Road, RML Nagar, Purle, Venkatesha Nagara and adjoining localities.

Veerendra H.R., Executive Engineer of MESCOM, has said the power supply would be interrupted for safety reasons. He has also appealed to the public in these areas not to touch or go near any MESCOM properties like electric poles and transformers.