Rain havoc: Brindavan Gardens may reopen on June 2

June 01, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Brindavan Gardens near Mysuru is expected to be reopened for tourists on Friday, June 2.

The famous tourist destination in Srirangapatna taluk was closed for visitors following rain havoc at the site that brought down several trees in the vast campus.

Rain accompanied by gusty wind led to the uprooting of many trees and large tree branches, forcing the authorities of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited to temporarily shut down the facility on Monday, May 29.

The forest department was in the process of clearing the fallen trees and the work was expected to be done by Thursday, June 1.

Farooq Ahmed Abu, Assistant Executive Engineer, CNNL, KRS Dam said, “The fallen trees and branches are being cleared. Most of the work is done and remaining work will be done once the facility reopens. We are planning to reopen the gardens on Friday.”

The forest department will look into clearing weak and precariously hanging tree branches acting on the instructions of the higher authorities for the safety of visitors.

Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda, MLA, and Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna inspected the gardens and have directed the authorities for completing the work of clearing the fallen trees at the earliest, and taking necessary precautions in view of the monsoon.

Visitors unaware of the closure of the gardens have been visiting the site and returning disappointed on knowing its closure. The tour operators and hotels in Mysuru have come to know about the temporary closure over rain havoc. Yet, some make it a point to visit for exploring the famous gardens which was once a favorite spot for shooting films.

“The closure was in the interest of visitors’ safety and they must cooperate until the pathways and the premises are cleared of the fallen trees and other debris,” an official said.

