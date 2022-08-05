Rain havoc: Boy dies as house wall collapses
A 13-year-old boy died on the spot after a wall of his house fell on him due to heavy rains at Vaddarahatti, near Boovanahalli in Nuggehalli hobli of Channarayapatna taluk early morning on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Bharath, son of Vijay Kumar and Chaitra of Vaddarahatti.
Prajwal has been studying in Class 7 in a Morarji Residential School. He had come to his place on Thursday evening. After having dinner, he slept with his brother Manu and grandmother Thayamma in a room. The wall, which has been wet due to continuous rains, fell on him.
Nuggehalli Police have registered the case. Channarayapatnat tahsildar Govindaraju and other officials visited the spot.
Many parts of Channarayapatna have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. A stone wall on Vindhyagiri in Shravanabelgola also collapsed two days ago due to rains.
Channarayapatna taluk recorded an average of 38.9 mm of rainfall on Friday, against the normal of 2.6 mm of rainfall. Nuggehalli hobli received 36.2 mm of rainfall against the normal of 3.4 mm.
Eom/ photo available
