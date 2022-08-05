Rain havoc: Boy dies as house wall collapses

The damaged wall of the house at Vaddarahatti in Channarayapatna taluk. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 13-year-old boy died on the spot after a wall of his house fell on him due to heavy rains at Vaddarahatti, near Boovanahalli in Nuggehalli hobli of Channarayapatna taluk early morning on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Bharath, son of Vijay Kumar and Chaitra of Vaddarahatti.

Prajwal has been studying in Class 7 in a Morarji Residential School. He had come to his place on Thursday evening. After having dinner, he slept with his brother Manu and grandmother Thayamma in a room. The wall, which has been wet due to continuous rains, fell on him.

Hassan DC R.Girish handing over a relief cheque of ₹ 4 lakh to Vijay Kumar of Vaddarahatti in Channarayapatna taluk on Friday. Vijay Kumar’s son Prajwal, 13, died after a wall of his collapsed on him during heavy rains early morning in the day. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nuggehalli Police have registered the case. Channarayapatnat tahsildar Govindaraju and other officials visited the spot.

Many parts of Channarayapatna have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. A stone wall on Vindhyagiri in Shravanabelgola also collapsed two days ago due to rains.

Channarayapatna taluk recorded an average of 38.9 mm of rainfall on Friday, against the normal of 2.6 mm of rainfall. Nuggehalli hobli received 36.2 mm of rainfall against the normal of 3.4 mm.

