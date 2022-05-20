Rain havoc: Areas inundated, crops washed away

Heavy rain continued to batter parts of Shivamogga on Friday too. Many localities in Shivamogga city remained inundated. Farmers have suffered huge loss as the crop cultivated after putting hard labour was washed away in rain water. A person in Thirthahalli was found dead in a pond on his farm.

The inflow into reservoirs has been increasing forcing the authorities to open crest gates of Tunga reservoir in Shivamogga and Yagachi in Belur.

Shankar, a farmer of Melina Tuduru, had come out of his home late in the night on Thursday. He did not return home. His family members found him dead in a roadside ditch on Friday morning. Thirthahalli tahsildar S.B. Sripad, who visited the village, told The Hindu that he must have accidentally fallen into the ditch filled with rainwater.

In parts of Shikaripur and Sorab taluks, many farmers lost harvested maize due to the rains. They had kept the stock in open places with plastic sheets covered. As it rained heavily, the crop washed away in the water. Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, Sorab MLA Kumar Bangarappa and former MLA Madhu Bangarappa visited the farms. Mr. Kumar Bangarappa assured the rain-hit farmers that the State government would provide them with relief.

Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda, who is also Minister in-charge of Shivamogga, said people of Shivamogga had been badly affected by the incessant rains. “I am in touch with the district administration. I have instructed them to provide relief for the affected people”, he said. He is scheduled to visit rain-hit areas on Saturday.

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa visited the rain-hit areas in Shivamogga city as well. He gave instructions to Shivamogga Corporation authorities to take up relief measures in areas inundated. As many as 13 horses, abandoned by caretakers, were stuck in Somina Koppa tank near Shivamogga. The Fire and Emergency Services staff rescued them with the help of boats.

In Hassan

Rains subsided in parts of Hassan on Friday. In the last one week the district recorded an average of 146 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 24 mm. The departure from normal was 492%. “A person died as a wall collapsed on a person in Holenarasipur taluk. The district administration has handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased,” said R. Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Hassan. Since January this year, five people have died in the lightning strikes.

Following rains 96 houses have been damged partially and two collapsed. The administration had provided the owners with compensation, the officer said. There was no significant damage to agriculture crops, he said.