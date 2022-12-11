Rain hampers efforts to trap leopard

December 11, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The unseasonal rain has affected combing operations to capture the leopard in T. Narsipur taluk, where two human killings have taken place.

“Rain has to some extent come in the way of the operations in Mallikarjunaswamy Betta. The terrain has become slippery because of the rain. Yet, forest staff were carrying out the operations whenever there was a break from rain. But a full-scale operation will be resumed after the rain recedes. The staff are camping in the area,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests Kamala Karikalan.

As the leopard made no bid to get close to the cages, the forest authorities have now placed them in a different location in an attempt to attract the animal. “We are working out different strategies to lure the animal into the trap as the best way is to get it ensnared in the cage. The animal appears to be familiar with the terrain as it has been living there since long, and therefore the operations are getting prolonged,” she said.

The operations to trap the leopard have been going on for the last 10 days at Mallikarjunaswamy Betta. “It’s a waiting game for us as we need to patiently continue our efforts to trap the animal,” she added.

