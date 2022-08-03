Rain fury: Nearly 9,000 electricity poles were damaged in five districts

CESC says the damage was estimated between April 1 and August 1 and nearly 90 per cent of damaged poles and transformers have been replaced. Mandya reported maximum damage followed by Mysuru and Hassan

The loss incurred by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) due to torrential rains, gusty winds, floods and landslips in its jurisdiction comprising five districts has been substantial as the continuous downpour almost the entire July damaged a large number of electric poles, transformers and transmission lines.

The loss is over ₹12.88 crore and nearly 90-95 per cent of the damaged infrastructure has been replaced with the new poles/equipment in a short span of time for ensuring continuous power supply. There was disruption in the supply in some areas for longer durations, especially in Kodagu, because of hilly areas and inability to reach the damaged sites in view of heavy downpour.

Data sourced from the CESC, Mysuru said 8,669 electric poles and 296 transformers were damaged in the rain-related incidents since April 1. The highest number of poles were damaged in Mandya (2,764) followed by Mysuru (1,856). Hassan and Kodagu reported damage to 1,795 and 1,780 poles respectively. The loss due to damage to poles was about ₹9.08 crore and the loss incurred due to damage to transformers was ₹3.54 crore.

Under the NDRF/SDRF, the CESC claimed assistance of about ₹3 crore for damage to the poles and around ₹ 2.96 crore for the damage to transformers.

In the case of transmission lines, the damage was to an extent of 42.29 km and the loss was estimated at ₹ 25.31 lakh. The total loss estimated due to damage to power infrastructure was ₹12.88 crore and the amount claimed under NDRF/SDRF was ₹6.65 crore. The loss has been calculated after assessing the damages in five districts between April 1 and August 1.

The break-up of estimated loss: Mysuru – ₹2.55 crore; Chamarajanagar – ₹97.50 lakh; Kodagu - ₹2.89 crore; Mandya – ₹4.25 crore; and Hassan – ₹2.22 crore. However, the highest assistance under the NDRF and SDRF was claimed for the damages incurred in Kodagu. Out of ₹2.89 crore loss, ₹2.12 crore assistance was claimed by the CESC, the data said.

According to the CESC, 8,330 damaged poles have been replaced with the new ones and 326 are remaining to be replaced. In the case of transformers, 285 new transformers have been fixed. The lines damaged in kilometre distance was 45.29 km and the lines replaced were 43.61 km.

In Kodagu, which bore the brunt of rains last month, the damage was devastating which also led to disruption of power for a longer period (in some rural areas) since the ease of access to the site of damaged pole or transformer was limited because of hilly terrain. In spite of the limitations, the personnel managed to replace 1,728 out of 1,780 damaged poles.

The damaged transformers in Kodagu, Hassan and Chamarajanagar have been replaced.