Rain-flood damage estimated at₹ 418.26 cr. in Uttara Kannada

District in-charge secretary of Uttara Kannada Munish Moudgil has said that the initial estimate of the damage and loss due to floods in the district has been put at ₹ 418.26 crore.

Speaking to presspersons in Karwar on Tuesday, Mr. Moudgil said that the process of disbursing compensation to the flood-affected families in the 12 taluks of the district would begin soon.

He said that a total of 3,257 houses have been damaged during the floods and compensation would be given to such property owners. This apart, compensation of ₹ 3,800 was being given to the affected families, which process would be completed within a week.

As heavy downpour caused the water level in the Kali, the Gangavali and the Aghanashini in the district to rise, over 11,000 people were shifted to rehabilitation centres.

The district received a rainfall of 958 mm from August 1 to 12, which was 223 % more than the regular rainfall, he said.

Restoration work

Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada Harish Kumar K. said that work on restoring power supply and mobile networks was on and it would be completed in the next 48 hours.

To a query, he said that survey to assess crop loss would be taken up after Friday as they now were focussing on addressing health issues and drinking water supply.

Chief Executive Officer of Uttara Kannada Zilla Panchayat M. Roghan said that funds under the 14th Finance Commission grants would be utilised for taking up emergency works such as road repair, drinking water supply and others.