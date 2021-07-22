KarnatakaBELAGAVI 22 July 2021 20:29 IST
Rain disrupts life in Hubballi-Dharwad
Heavy rain disrupted life in Hubballi-Dharwad. The district received around 47 mm of rain this week against the periodical average of 36 mm. Kalghatgi received the highest of 11.44 mm.
Farmers complained of heavy losses to green gram, black gram, soya and groundnut crops if it continued to rain.
A government school compound Murkatti village in Dharwad taluk collapsed due to heavy rain.
Inflow at Huliamman Kere, Kelegeri Lake and Tupparihalla and other local tanks increased.
