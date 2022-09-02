Rain damages standing crops on 2,000 hectares in Chamarajanagar

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint survey is in progress in Chamarajanagar district to assess the damage to agricultural and horticultural crops due to unprecedented rains since the last few days.

While preliminary estimates indicate that 1,731 hectares of agricultural crops and 350 hectares of horticultural crops have been damaged, the final figure will be available once the official survey is complete.

District in charge Minister V. Somanna said in Chamarajanagar on Friday that once the official assessment is complete, crop damage claims and other compensation will be paid as per the norms.

He said the district had experienced unprecedented rains since the last few days and the average rainfall was higher than normal resulting in damage to crops and property. Mr. Somanna was speaking to media persons after assessing the damage and reviewing the measures to be taken to mitigate the sufferings of people impacted by the recent floods. The Minister said 1,442 houses have also been damaged due to water logging and the government would pay ₹10,000 as compensation once the property damage assessment exercise was completed.

Three relief centres have been opened in Chamarajanagar district where about 950 people affected by heavy rains and floods, have been accommodated. The district administration was ensuring regular food and other amenities to them, the minister added. So far, 1,086 families including those who are not in the relief centres, have been given food kits and though there is no loss of life due to floods in the district, there was damage to road, bridges culverts which would be repaired once the rains abate, Mr. Somanna added.