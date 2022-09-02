Rain damages standing crops on 2,000 hectares in Chamarajanagar

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 02, 2022 19:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint survey is in progress in Chamarajanagar district to assess the damage to agricultural and horticultural crops due to unprecedented rains since the last few days.

While preliminary estimates indicate that 1,731 hectares of agricultural crops and 350 hectares of horticultural crops have been damaged, the final figure will be available once the official survey is complete.

District in charge Minister V. Somanna said in Chamarajanagar on Friday that once the official assessment is complete, crop damage claims and other compensation will be paid as per the norms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the district had experienced unprecedented rains since the last few days and the average rainfall was higher than normal resulting in damage to crops and property. Mr. Somanna was speaking to media persons after assessing the damage and reviewing the measures to be taken to mitigate the sufferings of people impacted by the recent floods. The Minister said 1,442 houses have also been damaged due to water logging and the government would pay ₹10,000 as compensation once the property damage assessment exercise was completed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Three relief centres have been opened in Chamarajanagar district where about 950 people affected by heavy rains and floods, have been accommodated. The district administration was ensuring regular food and other amenities to them, the minister added. So far, 1,086 families including those who are not in the relief centres, have been given food kits and though there is no loss of life due to floods in the district, there was damage to road, bridges culverts which would be repaired once the rains abate, Mr. Somanna added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app