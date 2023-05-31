Rain damages electricity poles in Virajpet

May 31, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Many trees were uprooted and electricity poles were damaged in heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds that lashed Virajpet taluk on Tuesday.

An electric pole fell on a passenger autorickshaw. The passengers escaped but the vehicle was damaged.

Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna visited the affected places and instructed the officials to clear the damaged electric poles. He told them to replace the poles with the new ones and restore the supply at the earliest.

Virajpet-Siddapura Road was blocked for some time after a tree branch fell on the road. However, the traffic was restored after the branch was removed.

