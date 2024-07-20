Rain damages electricity infrastructure worth ₹1.82 crore in Kodagu

The magnitude of rainfall in Kodagu in the last 24 hours has lessened to some extent when compared to the downpour that was being recorded since the past one week. Kodagu received 55.95 mm rain in the last 24 hours, despite the forecast of a red alert.

The incessant rain destroyed electricity infrastructure across the district, with about 84 electric poles damaged or uprooted since Friday. In total, 1,791 electric poles and 43 transformers had been damaged since April this year due to rain. The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has suffered a loss of ₹1.82 crore because of the damage caused to its infrastructure in Kodagu due to floods, landslips, and rain.

The highest number of electric poles were damaged in Madikeri and Gonikoppal, where 471 poles and 470 poles had been damaged since April this year. In the last 24 hours, the number of electric poles damaged include Madikeri 25, Gonikoppal 9, Virajpet 6, Somwarpet 30, and Kushalnagar 14. The total loss has been estimated at ₹1.7 crore. The total number of transformers damaged include 43.

In addition, two school buildings and an anganwadi centre have suffered damage in rain-related incidents, including landslips. In the last 24 hours, five houses were severely damaged and eight houses were partially damaged. In total, 12 houses were fully damaged, 34 severely damaged, and 96 houses had been partially damaged in the rain.

Bhagamandala, which recorded 222 mm rain on Friday, received 84 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Barring Shanthalli, which recorded 184 mm rain, most other places received less than 100 mm rain. The same places had recorded more than 100 mm rain on Friday.

The inflow into Harangi dam on Saturday was 8,944 cusecs (measured at 7 p.m.). The outflow from the dam also came down to 4,000 cusecs. On Friday, the discharge from the dam was around 20,000 cusecs.

Minister inspects school

Minister in-charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju on Saturday visited the government school at Koinadu near Sampaje that was damaged in a landslip. The hill behind the school slid damaging five classrooms. The children have been shifted to the school at Sampaje as a safety measure until alternative arrangements are done.

MLA A.S. Ponnanna, Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja, and others were present.

