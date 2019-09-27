Rain damages crops on 3,000 hectares in Ballari

As per the preliminary assessment by the Ballari district administration, the standing crops on around 3,000 hectares have been damaged in the rain that lashed the district in the last one week. Besides, one human being and 11 domestic animals were killed and 227 houses damaged.

The total rain-related loss has been estimated at ₹4.3 crore.

The joint survey of Revenue and Agriculture Department is not yet finished as the fields are waterlogged in many places.

The information provided by the administration revealed that Siruguppa taluk is the worst-hit with 92 houses damaged and loss of crop on 1,640 hectares. The house-damage loss is estimated at ₹9.2 lakh and the crop loss at ₹2.21 crore.

In Ballari taluk, 39 houses have been damaged and their loss is estimated at ₹3.9 lakh. The standing crops on 826.31 hectares have been damaged and the loss is estimated at ₹1.11 crore.

In Kurugodu taluk, 63 houses and crops on 503.64 hectares have been damaged and the loss is estimated at ₹10.9 lakh, and ₹68 lakh respectively.

Fields of paddy, chilli and cotton crops remain flooded in many places in the taluk.

In Sandur taluk, 10 sheep were killed in lightning. Besides, 14 houses have been damaged and the loss is estimated at ₹1.4 lakh. As many as 16 and 12 houses were damaged in Kampli and Hagaribommanahalli taluks, respectively. The loss of houses is estimated at ₹1.6 lakh and ₹1.2 lakh in the two places respectively. A person was killed in Hospet taluk. Two houses were also damaged and the loss is estimated at ₹20,000.

In Kudligi taluk, a buffalo was killed when a wall collapsed on it. Besides, 18 houses were damaged and the loss is estimated at ₹1.8 lakh. Hadagali and Harapanahalli taluks reported damage to 12 and nine houses respectively, and the total loss is estimated at ₹2.1 lakh.