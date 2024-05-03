ADVERTISEMENT

Rain damages 20 electricity poles and two transformers in Bescom region; 12 tree falls reported  

May 03, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bescom helpline number received 16,500 power related complaints on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

The joy of rain lasted only for a short while for the citizens of Bengaluru on Friday as the rainfall and gusty winds caused damage to the electrical infrastructure in the city, leading to power interruptions in several areas. A total of 20 electricity poles were damaged in Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) region.  

“In the K.G.F. division, two transformers were damaged, while 10 electricity poles were broken. Within city limits, five poles were damaged in Kothnur, four poles in Hesarghatta area and one pole in Frazer Town, as trees fell on these poles due to the strong winds,” said a senior official from Bescom. 

This damage, along with other smaller infrastructure damage resulted in power outages in many areas like Jayanagar, J.P. Nagar, BTM Layout, Koramangala, Whitefield, K.R. Pura, Banaswadi, Hebbal, Rajajinagar and Kengeri for a few hours. The official said that the Bescom helpline number received 16,500 power related complaints on Friday, up to 5 p.m. 

“Our employees were on the ground tending to these complaints and providing quick repairs. But some repairs took around two to three hours and by night, power was restored at most places,” the official said.

Meanwhile, around 12 tree falls were reported to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room in areas across the city, including the East, Mahadevapura and RR Nagar zones.

