Rain damage: No dearth of funds for relief measures, says Minister

The Kodagu district in-charge Minister N.S. Boseraju visited places which bore the brunt of heavy rain in Madikeri on Sunday and said there was no dearth of funds to undertake relief measures.

The Minister visited Mukkodlu, Igooru, and Jambooru village near Madapura to apprise himself of the damage caused by the recent rain and heard out the grievances of the people.

Later, Mr. Boseraju told mediapersons in Somawarpet that the district administration and the government were fully prepared to tackle any exigency arising out of natural disasters and there was no dearth of funds to extend relief measures.

The Minister said the district administration in Kodagu already had ₹30 crore to take up relief for damage caused by natural calamities. Efforts will be made to seek a special package or relief for Kodagu from the government after assessing the crop and property damage and submitting a report to the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister, Mr. Boseraju added.

He said the attention of the Chief Minister would be drawn to the pending works in Kodagu, including the construction of houses for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and the provision of basic amenities for the people of Jambooru village so as to provide permanent solution to some of the problems faced by the public during monsoon.

Mr. Boseraju said the district had already received very heavy rain during July and more rain was forecast.

The government has released funds to all the districts for taking up relief measures in areas impacted by natural disasters. An additional ₹200 crore was likely to be disbursed, he added.

Madikeri MLA Manthar Gowda said a power sub-station was being established at Jambooru and once completed the recurring power outage would be resolved. He also noted that the UGD works were incomplete and it aggravated the situation during monsoon and steps would be taken to expedite the works.

In reply to a question that many of the houses at Jambooru were occupied by people not affected by floods, the MLA said a report would be prepared by verifying the current occupants with the names of the actual beneficiaries to whom the houses were allotted. Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raju, Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan, and other officials were present.

