Rain damage in Mandya: ₹1.2 crore released

Minister in charge of Mandya district K Gopalaiah during his visit to rain-affected areas in Mandya on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Permanent solution to waterlogging will be initiated once the rain situation eases, says district Minister

MYSURU

Minister in charge of Mandya district K. Gopalaiah said a sum of ₹1.2 crore has been released for taking up immediate relief woks following heavy rains in Mandya district. “We are in the process of creating a permanent solution to nearly 2,000 houses in Beedi Colony that suffered damages,” he said.

Speaking after visiting the areas affected by last night’s heavy rains in parts of Mandya district, the Minister said he has told the officials to prepare reports of rain damage and crop damage so that compensation can be released to the affected families.

The Minister told the engineers of Minor Irrigation Department on the steps to be taken for preventing flooding in Vivekananda Layout in Mandya which was affected following the breach of Budanur lake.

Mr Gopalaiah said the officials will conduct a review of the damage caused in Vivekananda Layout and Beedi Colony that are located adjacent to the breached lake only after the rain situation eases.