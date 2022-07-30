Rain damage: compensation given

Ministers attend KDP meeting in Shivamogga

Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister K.C.Narayana Gowda chairing a KDP review meeting in Shivamogga on Saturday. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, B.Y.Raghavendra, MP, and others were present. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C .Narayana Gowda said the Shivamogga district administration had distributed compensation to people who suffered damages during the recent heavy rains.

Speaking at a KDP meeting in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Narayana Gowda, who is also the Minister in charge of the district, said the officers had already distributed compensation in human death cases and ₹10,000 each had been provided for people whose houses were damaged in the rains.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the government had provided compensation for areca planters, who suffered loss due to kole-roga (fruit rot disease) last year. This time again the officers had to submit fresh proposal seeking funds for compensation, he said.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra suggested NHAI officials to repair the stretches of Shivamogga-Bhadravati road damaged due to rains. He also asked the officers to clear the hurdles in widening Tumakuru-Shivamogga road so that the project could be completed in a short time.

Legislators S. Rudre Gowda, Kumar Bangarappa, Ashok Naik, D.S. Arun, and Hartal Halappa, Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R., Superintendent of Police B.M.Laxmi Prasad and other officers attended the meeting.