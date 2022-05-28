  Rain damage assessed in Chamarajanagar

Officials instructed to identify villages vulnerable to submergence

The Chamarajanagar district in-charge secretary B.B.Cauvery has instructed the officials to expedite compensation for rain damage and assessed crop damage.

She visited Uttamballi village in Kollegal taluk on Friday and inspected the damage to property caused by heavy rains that lashed the region last week. Ms. Cauvery later visited Kunturu to take stock of the crop damage and interacted with local farmers who have been hit by the unseasonal rain. The farmers apprised her of the loss suffered.

Apart from Kunturu, Ms.Cauvery also paid a visit to Tagarapura, and Kesturu in Yalandur taluk and was apprised by the Agriculture Department officials of the acreage of the standing crop that has been damaged and the approximate loss suffered by the farmers. The other affected areas included Jakkahalli where large swathe of land was under banana plantation, coconut and jowar. The Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal, ZP CEO K.M.Gayatri and others were present.

Later Ms.Cauvery conducted a meeting with the officials and instructed them to expedite the payment pertaining to rain damage. All claims should be settled within 24 hours to 48 hours and relief disbursed as per the NDRF protocols, she added.

Officials of the Revenue department and Agriculture department were instructed to conduct a joint survey of the rain damage and the extent of crop loss suffered by the farmers so as to submit a report to the Government at the earliest.

The officials were also instructed to carry out a survey of schools, colleges and anganwadis that were damaged.In case the classrooms were structurally fragile the school should shift the classroom till such a time the repairs are conducted.

In view of the increase in water levels in the major reservoirs in the region, there was a possibility of increase in outflow during the current monsoon season which will set in by first week of June 1.. Hence the officials were directed to identify the villages that were vulnerable to submergence and take precautionary measures to mitigate losses. In addition to creating temporary relief centres to accommodate those likely to be affected by flash floods, arrangements should be in place for securing livestock and other animals as well, said Ms. Cauvery. Senior officials of the Chamarajanagar district administration were present.