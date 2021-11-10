Rain damage: ₹283.25 crore sought from CM for relief works in Mysuru

MYSURU

10 November 2021 02:55 IST

A sum of ₹130.85 cr. has been sought for works on storm-water drains in Mysuru

A sum of ₹283.25 crore has been sought from the State government for carrying out relief works to deal with the damage caused by the recent heavy rains in Mysuru city and the district.

As many as 48 works costing ₹152.5 crore have been proposed to fix the devastation caused by the heavy downpour recorded in the city as well as in the district and a sum of ₹130.85 crore for carrying out 35 works in connection with the improvement of storm-water drains that were blamed for deluge in Mysuru. In total, a special grant of ₹283.35 crore has been sought and a proposal in this regard has been submitted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister for Revenue R. Ashok by Minister in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts S.T. Somashekar.

Mr. Somashekar had asked the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru to submit a detailed report on the extent of damage and the relief works, after chairing a meeting here on November 1 to discuss the rain damage and issues like crop loss and so on. The DC submitted his report stating that about 48 works costing ₹152.5 crore for immediate relief works in view of rain devastation besides 35 works estimated to cost ₹130.35 crore for preventing entry of sewage into stormwater drains and works for connecting the sewage lines to the treatment plants. The same report has been submitted to the government. The Minister has urged the CM and the Revenue Minister to consider releasing the special grant at the earliest so that the works can begin.

As per an assessment by Mysuru City Corporation following the deluge, based on inspections, drawings of drains and estimates prepared by the engineers, a sum of ₹113 crore was required immediately to interconnect the missing links of stormwater drains for uninterrupted movement of rainwater into the respective waterbodies. It had written to the government seeking a sum of ₹113 crore. In the absence of a link for water flow, waterlogging occurred wherever the natural path was missing.