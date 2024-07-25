Rain continues to lash Malnad districts

Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Malnad districts – Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Shivamogga – on Thursday, leaving life badly hit. While schools were closed for the day, low-lying areas witnessed flooding, and many roads and bridges were inundated.

Chikkamagaluru district received an average rainfall of 43.2 mm on Thursday against the normal of 17.1 mm. The highest rainfall of 86.8 mm was recorded in Sringeri. The district administration had declared holiday for schools in Sringeri, N.R. Pura, Koppa, Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, and Kalasa taluks on the day.

The district administration has declared a holiday for schools in these six taluks on Friday as well. Schools have been instructed to hold special classes on holidays.

The heavy rain inundated Hebbale bridge on Kalasa-Horanadu road in Kalasa taluk. The police placed barricades to prevent travellers from entering the bridge. The road near Narve in Koppa taluk was also damaged. A tree fell on the road connecting Vastare and Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district.

Parts of Sakaleshpur taluk in Hassan received heavy rain. The highest rainfall of 154.7 mm was recorded at Hettur in the taluk. Yaslur reported 133.2 mm, while in Hanabalu it was 127.4 mm.

The Hassan district administration declared holiday for schools in Sakaleshpur, Alur, Belur, Hassan, Holenarsipur, and Arkalgud taluks on Friday too. This order applies to all government, aided and unaided primary and high schools. The schools have been told to hold classes on August 24 to compensate for the holidays.

Shivamogga district, on Thursday, received an average rainfall of 42.79 mm. The highest of 77.1 mm was recorded in Hosanagar taluk. The inflow to Linganamakki, Bhadra, and Tunga dams has been increasing.