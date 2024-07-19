Rain continues to disrupt life in Malnad districts

The Malnad districts continued to receive heavy rain on Friday, and the India Meteorological Department issued a warning of extremely heavy rain in parts of Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts on Saturday as well. There is a warning of heavy rain in Hassan for the day.

The Hassan district administration has declared a holiday for schools in Sakaleshpur, Alur, Belur, Hassan, Holenarsipur, and Arakalgud taluks on Saturday.

Heavy downpour damaged roads, bridges, houses, uprooted trees, electric poles, and disrupted road networks in many places in the three districts. The landslips on Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH-75 forced the Hassan district administration to ban the movement of vehicles on the stretch during the night. Earlier, a decision was taken to stop the movement of vehicles throughout the day. The vehicles that reached the ghat, unaware of the order, were stuck in the traffic for hours. Later, the order was revised to allow vehicles between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A house at Naganahalli in Sakaleshpur collapsed on Thursday night. Nandish, a physically-challenged person, escaped unhurt.

The Hebbale bridge on Kalasa-Horanadu road was submerged in water on Thursday night. The local police placed barricades to stop vehicles on the stretch. The vehicle movement on the road connecting Balehonnur and Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district was stopped as the bridge near Magundi submerged. The local police have advised travellers to take the alternative routes Balehonnur-Magundi-Balur-Hirebailu-Kalasa or Balehonnur-Jayapura-Basarikatte-Balehole-Kalasa.

In Shivamogga district, Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar visited rain-hit areas of Shikaripur, Sagar, and Sorab taluks on Friday. He inspected the precautionary measures taken by his officers and advised them to put up signboards instructing the visitors not to enter waterbodies.

Shivamogga district received an average rainfall of 68.31 mm in the 24 hours before 8.30 a.m. on Friday. The highest of 102.5 mm was recorded in Hosanagar. Sagar recorded 97.2 mm, Shikaripur-52.6 mm, Sorab-77.4 mm, Tirthahalli-83.6 mm, Bhadravathi-27.1 mm, and Shivamogga taluk received 37.8 mm of rainfall.

In Hassan district, Hanabalu hobli in Sakaleshpur taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 104.1 mm. Yeslur received 100.5 mm. Similarly, a few parts of Alur taluk received heavy rain. The road connectivity to many villages in both the taluks has been affected.

Chikkamagaluru received an average rainfall of 64.1 mm, against the normal of 17.4 mm. The highest of 135.4 mm was recorded in Sringeri taluk, against the normal of 43.5 mm. N.R. Pura received 78.1 mm, Koppa-98.8 mm, Chikkamagaluru-62.3 mm, Kadur-23.5 mm, Tarikere-36 mm, Mudigere-77.6 mm, and Ajjampura received 17.3 mm of rainfall.